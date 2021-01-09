Emma Roberts is very protective of her baby’s safety

The actress is not allowing her baby Rhodes to have any contact with the outside world.

American actress Emma Roberts is reportedly very protective of her baby’s safety and, according to insiders, has been forbidding any contact of her son with the outside world.

Sources close to Entertainment Tonight have reported on Roberts’s safety concerns for her baby Rhodes.

The source was quoted as saying: “They are trying to keep the news of their baby very low and under the radar. They hardly told some of their friends and have mainly depended on their respective families. “

“They have internal help that teaches and helps them as they adjust, but they are very strict about quarantining and receiving visitors and guests.

Parents are delighted with their baby and are “fully embracing this moment as a couple.” Yet at the same time, they made a conscious decision not to “fully accept gifts at this time. Of course, if someone sends them something, they will appreciate it, but they are not asking for anything. “