EMMA ROBERTS’ MOM HAS REVEALED TO EVERYONE THE PREGNANCY THE ACTRESS WANTED TO KEEP A SECRET

Emma Roberts told a funny background that will make you think that mothers are all the same, especially when it comes to the relationship with smartphones and social networks!



The actress explained that her mother Kelly Cunningham revealed the fact that Emma is pregnant when the star still wanted to keep the pregnancy a secret.

It all started when the 29-year-old gave her her first iPhone as a gift, to try to make her a little more technological: ” I thought: ‘Now we can hear each other on FaceTime and iMessage, how sweet.’ It was a tender moment, but also the worst thing I’ve ever done, “he joked, recounting the anecdote on Jimmy Kimmel’s Tonight Show.

So Mrs. Cunningham with her new iPhone first started looking for photos and articles about her daughter: ” I know she was inundated with ‘but this is true’ or ‘you saw this photo’ . I was already telling myself it was a bad idea ( give her the phone) “.

At one point a tabloid wrote that Emma Roberts is pregnant when she had no plans to confirm it yet. But her mom started responding to fan comments on Instagram. For example, when asked directly: ” She is pregnant ” she replied ” Yes !! ” and when another user congratulated, she commented: ‘ Thank you very much, we are thrilled ‘.

” It was a disaster – continued the star – When I pointed out that she had revealed my pregnancy she replied that I had announced it. Me: ‘No, I didn’t, it was a tabloid ‘And she:’ This was not clear ‘”.

” At one point I blocked it. It was my only weapon. Then I unlocked it. It was a war on Instagram with my mom that I didn’t see coming. A good story to tell the child .”

Emma Roberts confirmed she was expecting a child with colleague boyfriend Garrett Hedlund last August. He has already revealed that it will be a boy.