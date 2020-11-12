Emma Roberts shows off her belly in the last stage of her pregnancy

The actress, the niece of Julia Roberts, is ready to welcome her first child with Garrett Hedlund.
Emma Roberts left her fans in awe as she adorned her belly in a magazine photoshoot.
The Scream Queens actress, who worked with Cosmopolitan, donned a pink sweater that exposed her belly for the world to see.
The post, which was shared on Instagram, received an avalanche of compliments for the radiant expectant mother.
Emma, who revealed her pregnancy in early September, is ready to welcome her first child, a boy, with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.