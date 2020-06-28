Emma Roberts will discuss their rumors of pregnancy?

Emma Roberts became famous in the year 2000 as a child star. She was known for her role in the show Nabellodeon Unfabulous, as well as in films such as Aquamarine (2006), Nancy Drew (2007), Wild Child (2008) and Hotel For Dogs (2009).

These days, Roberts is 29 years old and the information has revealed she is expecting a child. However, Roberts has kept silent in this situation, then the star of American Horror Story you tell-did you ever?

Emma Roberts | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Who is dating Emma Roberts?

Roberts is currently in a relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund. The two were first seen together in march of 2019. None of the two has confirmed or spoke about his relationship with the media, but have been seen holding hands several times.

In June of 2020,

Weekly reported that the couple is now expecting a child together. It seems

things could become very serious for Roberts and Hedlund, although a source

we said a couple of months ago that they did not think at the wedding

the time.

Roberts was previously in a relationship with his costar on american Horror Story Evan

Peters. The couple is even engaged, but he broke things, in march of 2019

after seven years together.

Roberts is known to maintain the

the love of life, away from the public view

Even if Roberts and Hedlund have been together

during the past year, the fans have not heard much talk about the relationship of one or the other.

Even when Roberts was with Peters, she also spoke rarely of him.

This is because Roberts simply wants to keep his love life private. She told Cosmopolitan in may of 2019: “I don’t want to talk about relationships in which I am or end or have ended. It is already hard enough to be with someone, and even less with an audience. ”

The actress also added: “because of Twitter and Instagram,

there is another element where everyone can comment on what they are doing

and no one knows the true story. It is difficult to. “

Be a child star with an aunt who was famous seems to have learned a lot in Roberts about the importance of keeping her personal life for her in Hollywood.

Is Roberts’s comment

pregnancy?

At this stage, it seems unlikely that we hear a lot of

Roberts on your pregnancy. Since it is a significant event in the life of any person,

Roberts and Hedlund could publish a statement to that effect. However, given

Roberts and Hedlund have been deprived of, there is a strong chance that the couple

not to share many details with the world on your journey to become a parent.

If Roberts and Hedlund choose to keep your family life

private, in good company. Other famous couples who have chosen

go on the private road, including Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, Blake Lively and Ryan

Reynolds, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied. These

relations have also lasted many years, so it seems

of the media away from his family, could give very good results.