Emma Smet : your adorable photo of the children to celebrate the birthday of the son of Arthur

Sunday, 5 July 2020, the son of Arthur and Léa Vigny, Samuel Essebag celebrated his twenty-third birthday ! For the occasion, Ilona Smet and his little sister, Emma Smet, shared a tender snapshot of childhood.

There are only twenty-three years, Arthur and the former model, Léa Vigny became parents for the first time. The opportunity for the facilitator to 54 years of age to share a rare opportunity where you can see him take his son, Samuel Essebag, in his arms. If the star of TF1 extends very little of his private life on social networks, it is necessary to send a loving message in which became a father, wrote on Instagram : “Birthday Boy. I Love You.” If the facilitator has unveiled a cliché unpublished young, Ilona Smet (25 years) and Emma Smet (22 years) also wished a happy birthday to the young man publicly, the exchange of photos vintage. In fact, the daughters of Estelle Lefébure are very close to the son of Arthur, because their parents have been married for four years, between 2004 and 2008 !

In an interview posted on his account Instagram, Emma Smet has shared a snapshot of the vintage where she can be seen alongside Samuel Essebag after a bath. To accompany the photo, the 22-year-old woman revealed : “Happy birthday Sam ! You are someone incredible, don’t change, and very proud of you, I wish you what you expect and what you deserve. That is the happiness ! I miss you bro !“For his part, Ilona Smet shared a snapshot in which she appears with her sister and Samuel Essebag on a jet-ski. Before adding : “Happy birthday to you. Best partner for the game of monsters and jet-ski.“

What we know of Samuel Essebag ?

If the young man is what is called a ‘son of’, lives a life away from the cameras and is very discreet. While their parents are evolving under the fire of projectors, the half-brother of Aaron (10 years old) and Manava (soon to be 5 years of age) after the studies of medicine in Paris. Very discreet on social networks, which had just celebrated his twenty-third birthday, however, had taken advantage of father’s day, the 21st of June last, to make a soft statement to the facilitator of Friday, everything is permitted : “You believe in my dreams, and I couldn’t ask for anything better of a father. Feast of the pope !“

