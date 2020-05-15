Emma Stone actress the best paid in the world (Forbes)

The american star oscar winner Emma Stone has become the actress the best paid in the world, surpassing Jennifer Lawrence, according to an annual ranking of the magazine Forbes published on Wednesday.

Emma Stone, 28 years old, crowned the Oscar for best actress this year for the musical “La La Land”, has won $ 26 million before taxes during the twelve months which ended the end of June, according to the ranking of the magazine business.

The star of the sit-com cult “Friends”, Jennifer Aniston, 48 years old, has also managed to surpass Jennifer Lawrence: she is second with $ 25.5 million, thanks to many advertising contracts and promotional materials around the world.

The $ 24 million earned for the twelve months ended in June, has earned Jennifer Lawrence the third place of the podium, but seem to be well chick in relation to its gains of last year.

The star of 27 years, oscar winner for “Happiness Therapy” (2012), had dominated the ranking in 2016, for the second year in a row, with 46 million dollars in revenue, boosted by its performance in the saga futuristic “Hunger Games”.

Melissa McCarthy and Mila Kunis – with 18 and 15.5 million, respectively – close on the quinté head.

The ten actresses better paid of Hollywood – which includes Emma Watson, Charlize Theron, Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts and Amy Adams – have earned collectively 172.5 million dollars, a drop of 16 % compared to 205 million, ranking 2016, says Forbes.

The ranking of the players should come out later in the week and should once again highlight the huge disparity between the salaries of men and women in Hollywood.

This pressing issue had made headlines in 2014 when emails hacked from the studio Sony Pictures Entertainment showed that Jennifer Lawrence was paid less than her co-male stars in “American Bluff”.

Last year, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, reigned at the top of the Forbes list with $ 64.5 million of revenue, more than double that of Emma Stone this year.

