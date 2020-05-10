Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield : the return of flame between the two actors ?

Three years after their separation, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone have decided to give a second chance ? It would seem that yes ! According to the magazine” PageSix“the two actors were seen very close during a dinner in New York this week. Witnesses report that Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone would be offered a head-to-head in the Italian restaurant Dell’anima in the West Village and that they “looked a lot like a couple”. “They were talking very closely to one another. They were laughing and smiling at her. They both look happy,” said a source to the magazine. Then, the flame be rekindled between the two stars ? This may well be… back in August the rumors about a possible reconciliation between them were good train since Emma Stone was visited by Andrew Garfield, while he was shooting a film in the United States, before the meet once again in the United Kingdom.

The actors met in 2011 on the set of the film “The Amazing Spider-Man” in which they shared the poster. Very quickly, they fell in love and lived an idyll without flaw for three years before separating in a first time. They are later found to be better to leave seven months later, in 2015. A guest in the show “Little Gold Men” in February 2017, the interpreter of Spider-Man was sure to be always the biggest fan of Emma Stone. “It was a treat to see it succeed and become the great actress that we all know. (…) It is so near the one to the other, it is a chance. There is so much love and respect between us.”