Emma Stone and Dave McCary : what you need to know about their marriage

In regards to his life off the screens, actress of The The Land, Emma Stone, likes her privacy. And his love story with Dave McCary, author and producer for the show cult Saturday Night Live is no exception. But in December 2019, the announcement by Dave McCary on Instagram his engagement with actress oscar winner launched the countdown to one of the weddings of the most anticipated of the year 2020.

Here’s all we know for now about the wedding of Emma Stone and Dave McCary

Who is the boyfriend of Emma Stone ?

Dave McCary, 34 years old, is a comic and writer. He directed and produced skits for Saturday Night Live since 2013.

How long have Emma Stone and Dave McCary know themselves ?

The couple reportedly met on the set of the Saturday Night Livein December 2016, whenEmma Stone was invited to present the program. In January 2019, the couple made their first public appearance together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Emma Stone is not the first hollywood star to fall for a member of the team Saturday Night Live. Colin Jostthe fiance Scarlett Johansson is a comic and writer for the show, and Ben Affleck has also been with the producer Lindsay Shookus.

When Dave McCary he asked for her hand to Emma Stone ?

In spite of life’s very confidential and away from the spotlight to the couple, Dave McCary has made public their engagement by posting on Instagram a selfie of the two of them where Emma Stone sported her wedding ring in December 2019.

What looks like the engagement ring Emma Stone ?

Dave McCary chose a ring, the original engagement, making the dead end on the usual diamond. After ANDif the ring titled “Pearl winter” is the work of the jeweler in tokyo Yoshinobu Kataoka, Dave McCary bought it from the jeweler new york Catbird. The ring is topped in the center with a pearl, Akoya brilliant 8mm, surrounded by several diamonds of 0.37 carat forming a pattern of a snowflake on a gold ring of 18 carats.

What do you expect of the marriage of Emma Stone and Dave McCary ?

Emma Stone is vegan and proud of it, and Dave McCary is a vegetarian, the couple will opt, therefore, may be for a wedding eco-friendly, which does not lose sight of its values-huggers. It is said that the couple went on vacation in écovillages, moves to cycling and growing his own food. We can therefore expect that this tropism of green at the heart of their marriage.

On what date will take place their marriage ?

The loving couple to do with a low profile and keep their lives private most private possible, they will opt probably for an event that is clandestine in a private place. Jennifer Lawrence, good friend ofEmma Stone has she even celebrated her marriage in a secret way in October 2019, and it would have given the actress a few tips to conceal his marriage to the press.

Who will design the wedding dress of Emma Stone ?

Nothing has been concluded but it is expected that the actress and oscar winner turns to the brands that it has already worn in the past, as Chanel, Stella McCartney and Prada.

As the ambassador of Louis Vuitton from 2017, we can also imagine a collaboration with the artistic director of the house, Nicolas Ghesquière. Sophie Turner of Game of Thronesalso ambassador Louis Vuitton had a unique dress made to measure for his marriage with the singer Joe Jonas in June 2019.

© Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Who will be the guests at the wedding of Emma Stone and Dave McCary ?

With the career mirobolante d’Emma Stone Hollywood and the achievements of Dave McCary for SNL where are many of the celebrities, we can expect a guest list of very high standing. Beyond Jennifer Lawrenceone can imagine to find among the guests Adelethe binoculars Olsen and Sienna Millerall of which were present at the wedding of Jennifer Lawrence in October 2019.

You can also find on Vogue.fr :

The wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas seen on Instagram

Everything you need to know about the marriage of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Everything you need to know about the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez