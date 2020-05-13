Emma Stone – biography of Emma Stone with Gala.fr

Emma Stone was born November 6, 1988 in Arizona. At age 15, she managed to convince her parents to move to California because she dreams of a stage career. The young girl follows the course of the evening and scoured the auditions in the day.

After a few roles of figuration in series such as Mediumit is engaged in the series Drive for the role of Violet Trimble. The young Hayden Panettiere would picnic on the role of Claire Bennett in the series Heroes in 2007, prompting Emma to move to the big screen. In 2008, she has appeared in several films such as the comedy The Rocker for which she learned to play the bass, or in Super Blonde where she plays the president of a company. She will also play the role of Wichita, the survivor in Zombieland in 2009.

His career took a boost when the pretty redhead has to become Gwen Stacy, the girlfriend of Peter Parker, better known under the name of Spiderman in the reboot from Marc Webb, The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012. In 2014, she is the poster Birdman Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu and won, in January 2015, an Oscar nomination for best actress in a supporting role.

In 2016, she shares the poster of the musical comedy The The Land with Ryan Gosling. His delivery allows him to win in January 2017, the Golden Globes for best actress in a musical for his role in The The Land. In February 2017, Emma Stone recurrence and wins the trophy of the best actress at Bafta Awards in England. On the 26th of February 2017, it wins the‘Oscar of the best actress.

Side heart, Emma Stone shares the life of actor Andrew Garfield, met on the set of the film The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012. But in October 2015, the couple separates. On 5 December 2019, she announced her engagement with the american filmmaker Dave McCary.