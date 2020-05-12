Emma Stone, Colin Firth, Hollywood wind standing against Donald Trump

The speech of thanks have eclipsed the track record. All of Hollywood was out this weekend on the red carpet precursors of the Oscars, first the union of producers and those of their fellow actors, but the diners had less in mind the possible trophies to win as the rage in their hearts against the decree-controversial Donald Trump prohibiting entry on the american territory, the nationals of seven countries with a muslim majority.

The singer John Legendactor and producer The The Landopened Saturday with enthusiasm the hostilities at the PGA awards. “We are the voice, the face of America. Our America is great, it is free and it is open to dreamers of all backgrounds, from all countries, of all religions,” said the artist, “Our vision of America is diametrically opposite to that of the president Trump and I want this evening to be particularly reject his vision and assert that America must be better than this,” he insisted.

The british actor Colin Firth who has co-produced Loving on the struggle of a mixed couple to recognize their union has dedicated his award to families separated due to discrimination and the ACLU, the organization of the defence of civil rights American Civil Liberties Union, which has challenged before the us courts the restrictions on the presidential election. Winner of an honorary award, the american producer Megan Ellison (Her Joy, American Bluff) warned: “The only thing more terrifying than we can do now is to silence us.”

“You belong to America, we love you and we welcome you”

And the silence, there has not been, 24 hours later, to the SAG awards. Almost all of the winners and presenters used their allotted time to denounce the position of the White House. “I am a citizen of the world. And you, who are [bloqués] in airports, you belong to America, we love you and we welcome you”, praised the Ashton Kutcher opening the 23rd ceremony of the guild of actors. He recalled that his wife Mila Kunis arrived in the United States with a visa as a refugee.

Emma Stone denounced behaviour “inexcusable”. “We need to act. I am very grateful to belong to an organization that cares about the company”, has launched the star of Recipients with unexpected the reward the queen of the evening, one of the best cast, the stars of the Tricks of the shadevia Taraji P. Henson, have paid tribute to mathématiciennes afro-american that they represent: “Our film shows what happens when we put our differences aside and present a united front, then love always wins”. Their sister of the flagship of Netflix, Orange is the new black, were proud to represent “a group of diverse people whose families have sought in the United States, over generations, a better life'”.

Sacred best actress in a comedy series for VeepJulia Louis-Dreyfus has pointed out that she was the daughter of an immigrant who had fled France to escape the nazi occupation. And added: “These restrictions on immigration are a stain on our country and I am appalled.”

“The call to arms of” heroes of Stranger things

The stars Stranger things Netflix have made a block with their leader, David Harbour who has electrified the room: “We believe that comedy can change the world. It is a call to arms to go against our fears and our culture’s narcissistic. Like our characters, we will discard the tyrants, we abriterons the crazy and the outcast, and we hunt monsters. When we will face the violence of institutions and individuals, they will break the mouth”. Celebrated for ShamelessWilliam H. Macy, mood sarcastic, thanked Donald Trump to make “his character of patriarch unworthy so normal in comparison.”

Best supporting role for Moonlight, Mahershala Ali has delivered the testimony the more overwhelming: “When you persecute the people, they fold in on themselves. We are often caught in the trap of what makes us different. Either one sees how this makes us unique, be it in war,” he confided calling for tolerance. And to conclude: “My mother’s pastor has not jumped for joy when I converted to islam 17 years ago, but we respect and we love it.”