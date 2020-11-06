EMMA STONE COMMENTED ON BUILDING HER OWN FAMILY

Emma Stone is one of the voices in the cartoon The Croods 2: A New Era, a sequel to the adventures of the prehistoric family, and while promoting the film she talked about building her own family.

Or rather, his own ” pack ” as in the movie: ” I have good feelings about starting my own pack – he told Entertainment Tonight – But I don’t think my pack would have the physical abilities of the Croods. They are pretty hard and agitated,” I don’t know if my pack would be the same. ”

This comment is making the rounds of the American tabloids because for a month now there have been rumors that the 31-year-old actress could be pregnant.

Meanwhile, last September, People has confirmed that Emma Stone married Dave McCary, even if you do not know other details about the wedding.

The star and the 35-year-old author of Saturday Night Live had announced it has officially engaged last December.