Emma Stone could join the MCU as Abigail Brand

It wouldn’t be the first time that Emma Stone would appear in a Marvel movie. In fact, she has played Gwen Stacy, the girlfriend of Peter Parker, in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man : The Fate of a hero (2014). So it could be that the actress was rewarded at the Oscars for her role in The The Land redo a small tower on the side of Marvel. Better yet, Emma Stone could outright join the Film world Marvel aka the MCU.

Emma Stone portray Abigail Brand

This, in fact, that reports today on the site We Got This Covered which claims to have reliable sources. According to these sources, the MCU wishes to bring Abigail Brand in the upcoming films, and Emma Stone would be in the sights of Marvel Studios to embody. It would seem that Brand has an important role in the future of the MCU, it is difficult to know in what project Marvel it will appear first. However, we do have some ideas. If his name means nothing to you, Abigail Brand appears for the first time in the comics Astonishing X-Men #6 in 2004. She is the director of the SWORD, the subsidiary space of the SHIELD, the anti-terrorism of the Marvel universe. And this is where it becomes interesting, since last week, we were able to have a glimpse of the filming of the series WandaVision which will be aired on Disney+. On of the photos from the shoot, we have been able to see what seem to be the offices… of the SWORD, exactly ! Which reinforces this rumor and let us imagine that we will eventually see Abigail Brand in the MCU soon.

The director of the SWORD is recognizable by its green hair, thanks to the inheritance of extra-terrestrial dad ! She is regularly in contact with the X-Men for missions, and will eventually even have a relationship with The Beast, one of them. Remains to be seen if Abigail Brand will be alive and well, embodied by Emma Stone. Because if Abigail Brand plays an important role in the MCU in movies and series to come, nothing says that the actress will accept the role. It’s still a information to be taken with a grain of salt, but we don’t know for you, but we really hope that Emma Stone will join the MCU.