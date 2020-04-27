Emma Stone : Dinner in love with her sweetheart, Dave McCray

The love life of celebrities fascinates their fans. Those of Emma Stone attempt to follow the evolution of his relationship with Dave McCary. The couple, discreet, took advantage of a summer evening to dinner in head-to-head in a popular restaurant.

It is at the Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica, Emma and Dave have been sighted. The actress of 30 years, and his assistant director (34 years old) were rendered Thursday, August 8, 2019. They have left the facility by car, to board a 4*4 Audi black led by Dave McCary.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary are as a couple since the fall of 2017. They have never made a public appearance its official premiere, an awards ceremony or an evening social. The future heroine of the film Back to Zombieland (in cinemas on November 6, 2019) and her sweetheart used on the show Saturday Night Live (aired on NBC) have attended an NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers at the Golden State Warriors on January 18, 2019.

Before you begin a relationship with Dave, Emma Stone formed together with Andrew Garfield one of the tandems of the more popular Hollywood. The stars The Amazing Spider-Man : the fate of a Hero (2014) were separated in 2015.

He too has found love. Suspected of hiding a homosexuality that is alleged, the actor briefly attended the singer Rita Ora until January 2019.