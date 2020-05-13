Emma Stone: “fame is tame as a pet “

Because of her blonde venetian that it changes from one film to another, his freckles that dot his face in 16 by 9, of the eyes of a cat stretching like a promise, and even of her tone surprisingly husky for his twenty-six spring, it looks like a positive version of Lindsay Lohan, ex-lolita promising today reduced to a few grams of coke, of the lashings of vodka and incessant back and forth to rehab. Nothing that out of the way at the end of the pretty little nose of Emma Stone. Revealed to a wide audience by The color of feelings, in 2011, then caught up by The Amazing Spider-Man, who has close-up of Andrew Garfieldand , lately, filmed by Woody Allen in Magic in the Moonlightthe beautiful going from strength to strength her passage to adulthood with BirdmanOscar 2015 best film, and bitter reflection on the celebrity. Stone, the world is already Stone!

>Birdman won 4 statuettes. Check out the complete list.

Gala: In Birdmanyour character learns the basics of Twitter in his has-been father. Your companion, Andrew Garfield, played in The Social Network, a film about the birth of Facebook. You are really an actress 2.0!

Emma Stone: And yet, I’ve left the social networks! Ado, I had a Myspace account, then I registered on Facebook. But too many of the old friends asked me to be friends, it had become unmanageable. I felt watched. I am afraid that people have become as addicted to their smartphones than to the tobacco.

Gala: You play as an assistant to the star, to the screen. Who would you have liked to attend if you had not become an actress?

E. S.: Do not speak of misfortune, I’m not organised and have no talent for the storage! I would have been incapable of managing the life of someone! Maybe I would have been able to assist a scientist. Or Bill Murray. Just to know what it does, where it goes… This man intrigues me so much! It is one of those actors who refuse to make concessions. I realized that it was very easy to compromise in Hollywood. Stay honest with yourself, as with others, is much more hard.

Gala: In the film you seduce an older man. Would you be able in life?

E. S.: I do not frequent big world, and I believe I have proven that I was rather attracted by people of my age. About to take the first step… it All depends on, to tell the truth, the person and the context.

Gala: The French, apart from the fans of the original versions, don’t know about your voice that is serious. Where do you come from?

E. S.: I have since childhood. I’m learning to control it, because I am soon to sing in a drama. I don’t know if it is an asset. Nobody has ever said that it earned me a role.

Gala: on several occasions, you met Michelle and Barack Obama. Are they now friends?

E. S.: No, but I appreciate it. I met with the President prior to his election, in 2007, at an event for people with autism. There was already a blend of charisma and ease. I also remember the projection The color of feelings at the White House, in the presence of Michelle Obama. It was magnificent. With Octavia Spencer, my partner in the film, we were in awe of his arms.

Gala: You have been chosen for the reboot of the adventures of Spider-Manand the critics are almost unanimous about of your performance in Birdman. How do you live this passion?

E. S.: Losing my anonymity has not been easy. I had a bit of a struggle to deal with the hysteria around me. The reputation discomfort, a little to the entournures. For a moment I didn’t want to leave the house. Fortunately, it passed me.

Gala: what has helped you to better manage your fame?

E. S.: I thought he had to live and act a certain way, which is totally absurd. The reputation is tamed as a pet. It must remain true to yourself, and, most importantly, do not give too much importance to what people think or say of you.

Gala: You are, however, increasingly sought by designers and big brands of cosmetics. Do you have the impression that you’re playing at the doll with you?

E. S.: Jeans and sneakers are enough for me. I do not keep any of the clothes that they put at my disposal. I always end up finding my own. I like to cook, but I feel a little like Cinderella on the red carpet. Stylist, hairdresser, makeup artist… I work with the same image professionals for the past nine years. All have become friends. Fortunately, as to make me beautiful, they have a job!

>Check out below the trailer of Birdman:

Photo credits : getty image