Emma Stone finally abandons its red colour

Her hair glowing, twirling to the rhythm of the music, have made the beautiful days of film the The Land. Emma Stone, who has made red his signature visor, his hair a deep brown, in the air of time. A radical change and unexpected for the one who has built his career and has created an identity around this orange-red color. It is on the occasion of a game of basketball on January 18, 2019, to Los Angeles, we spotted the actress changed. She is then shown with its dark coloration the next day on the red carpet of the Producers Guild Awards, thus confirming its new style capillary. Its brown shade with shades of chocolate, intense, brings out his green eyes and warms her diaphanous complexion. In Hollywood, there are whispers that this change of colour has suddenly been realised for the needs of a film, yet kept secret. Indeed, on the occasion of the night of the Golden Globes on January 6, the star still had his coloring legendary.

Emma Stone and her new colouring Abaca

Emma Stone, the contrast of a redhead

Its red colour is gold. Emma Stone is distinguished by this shade unique and has won many roles. But the actress is not reluctant to the idea of going through all the variations of color. From blonde, to brown, Emma Stone is a true chameleon. And yet, Emma Stone is the most false of redheads. In fact, the actress is naturally blonde. In an interview granted to our colleagues in Style Caster, she came back on the colouring with which she felt the most comfortable : “Probably the red, even though I’m naturally blonde […] I identify more with this color. My mother is a redhead, so I probably grew up seeing a lot more of this color as mine in a mirror… “