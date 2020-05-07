Emma Stone found in turn Damien Chazelle

That ?

After the spellbinding The The Land, which was awarded several Oscars, Damien Chazelle had immediately found Ryan Gosling to First man, biopic melancholy a little under-estimated, and snubbed the ceremonies.

Emma Stone, meanwhile, has continued his dazzling journey, forcing even more respect after his remarks benefits in Battle of the sexes and The favorite.

The two artists might find themselves with the opportunity to Babylon, a new project by filmmaker and a franco-american. While his series The Eddyfor Netflix, arrives this may 8, 2020 on the platform, Deadline talks about his return on the big screen.

Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire will complete the cast.

What ?

Babylon will be located in the Hollywood of the 1920s, at the pivotal moment where the golden age of the studios and the film industry are upset by the passage of the silent films to talkies, forcing former stars to re-convert. Nothing surprising for those who knows the universe of Chazelle, fascinated by the trajectories of art and the vocations thwarted.

One thing is for sure, despite a substantial budget, you should find this tab to author which is the trademark of the director. And on the screen, the presence of Emma Stone would be an additional guarantee and a vector of impatience. It is rumored also that Brad Pitt could give him the reply…

When ?

The filming could begin at the end of 2020 if the sanitary conditions allow. The output is already scheduled for Christmas 2021.