Emma Stone has found love… and it is not with Andrew Garfield

Alert couple ! According to the american press, the very serious People in mind, Emma Stone has found love. And sorry for fans of its couple, with the ex-singer of Spider-Man, it is not returned in the arms of Andrew Garfield.

In fact, Emma Stone would be since more than three months in a relationship with Dave McCary. The man means nothing to you, but he is the author of skits for Saturday Night Livehe also realized sometimes even some. The two lovebirds had worked together when Emma Stone was the guest principal of the famous show american, in December 2016. She also made an appearance which was noticed last month, responding to the invitation of Ryan Gosling, his partner in Crazy, Stupid, Love, Gangster Squad and of course The The Land.

The young man of 32-year-old has also directed a comedy, Brigsby Bearin which play of many of the staff and comedians of SNL, including Andy Samberg. Emma Stone had taken part in the first in June, and she had been seen leaving with McCary drive, thus fueling rumors of a couple on the horizon.

This is the first real romantic relationship of actress oscar winner 28 years since its separation from Andrew Garfield. The couple of The Amazing Spider-Man had met on the set of the blockbuster in 2012, before breaking up for good in October 2015.

We would soon be reunited with Emma Stone on the poster Battle of the Sexesa comedy with Steve Carell conducted by the authors of Little Miss Sunshine.