Emma Stone has launched an appeal to fans of the Spice Girls

Attend the concert of the Spice Girls in the company of Emma Stone and Haim ? It is indeed possible ! Wednesday, January 23, the american actress, and the three singers of the pop group, american have launched a special appeal to the fans of the mythical girl band.

In a video, the four young women put themselves in the scene and take over the choreography of the tube “Stop” of the Spice Girls. Up here, we can enjoy their performance and the facial expressions of their faces when they simulate the playback. Then, the music suddenly stops to allow the word to Emma Stone. “Stop ! Stop yourself immediately. Thank you very much. I need you to share this idea we had… “, launches the star of the musical ” La La Land “. Suspense. “And if you and a friend to come with us to the concert of the Spice Girls in London ? “, does it.

Make a donation to charitable associations to attend the concert

An invitation that might seem far-fetched, but that is not that much. In fact, Emma Stone, Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim have decided to collaborate with the platform of online fundraising Omaze, participating in her all-new campaign charity. To make it simple, the four artists offer you to try your luck to attend with them at the concert “the Spice Girls” in exchange for donations, paid via Omaze and ranging from a value of 10 to 5,000 dollars. The more you give money, the more your chances of being the lucky lady are high. Omaze will also donate all of the profits from this campaign to some of the charities coming to the aid of children suffering from psychological problems (Child Mind Institute), to the LGBT community (The Los Angeles LGBT Center) or pushing for the education of young girls (Girl’s Education via the Charities Aid Foundation of America).

A beautiful initiative to encourage as many people as possible to help financially those associations, and which will, by the same token, a person to experience the concert of his dreams with Emma Stone and Haim. No losers in this story, but that of the winners. So, why not try your luck ?