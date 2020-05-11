Emma Stone : how the fight against anxiety during the pandemic

If in France, the first day of the déconfinement happened, this is not yet the case in the United States. And each fight in its own way to handle the situation, both physically and mentally. In a short video, the actress has given her tips, the things she liked to do during this period so special. The first ? Discover a new author which she has not read any book before, ” and I start to read her stories, a few of his novels and it is really fun to enter in a new universe which I had never heard of before. “

To calm his anxiety, the actress of “La La Land” also uses meditation to help her : “What works for me, it is simply to sit 10 or 20 minutes a day, repeating a mantra, but you can also simply count your breaths. “The other activity that really allows you to let off steam ? The dance throughout the entire house.

And if Emma Stone is not getting better, he still has a final activity : write. “What I do is that I get to write everything that worries me. I write, I write, I write without thinking. I don’t read them not. I usually do before I go to bed so these thoughts, these concerns do not come to disturb my sleep (…) This really helps me a lot to sleep it all on paper. “

A video realized in the framework of the campaign “We Thrive Inside” (that could be translated by ” we prosper inside “) of the “Child Mind Institute” in which Emma Stone is a part. Objective : to gather funds to be able to intervene remotely in the families psychologically affected by the crisis. Andrew Garfield, Margot Robbie, Jonah Hill or Octavia Spencer have also been involved since the initiative by sharing their favorite activities in order to feel better during this difficult period. In the United States, the month of may has been chosen to be the one of mental health. With the pandemic and containment, the choice is more topical than ever.