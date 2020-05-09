Emma Stone : “If I can seduce, it is due to my indiscipline”

Sovereign of the metamorphoses, not ceasing to show to the world of cinema the power of his compositions, Emma Stone, 30 years old, has become in a few years the actress the most courted Hollywood. Got an oscar in 2017 for its interpretation of a candidate for glory in The The Landthe film, Damien Chazelle, it is now expanding the spectrum of possible coproduisant Maniac,a new broadcast series on Netflix (1) in which it plays, and in interpreting, for his first period film, the role of a servant in The Favoriteof Yorgos Lanthimos, who was the sensation of the last Venice film festival (2).

Emma Stone has spent her youth in Arizona. “My university”, she says. It was too hot for her skin redhead. There were scorpions and rattlesnakes everywhere, who were crawling under the rock. The young girl spent most of her time at home, in a cool, watching movies with his father to escape the heat. “Especially the musicals of the 1970s, with some of the girls who danced and wore sauerkraut on the head. I was bewitched. I didn’t see the time scroll. And I never thought about anything. This is where my taste for films is sketched.”

If I can seduce, it is due to my indiscipline

The revelation – that she would one day be an actress and nothing else – comes later, at the age of 13, when his shrink suggests he make of the theater to calm his anxieties and panic attacks. “My mother always told me that I had the nerves outside of my body”, admitted it recently to the american press. On the boards, she learns to channel his emotions and understand his extreme sensitivity. One day, after a rehearsal of the theatre, Emma Stone has this vision almost mystical : she must leave and settle in Hollywood. Immediately. How to convince parents ? With the help of a friend, it builds a table in PowerPoint with the cons, but especially the benefits, of an imminent departure. The idea is accepted. “Mom accompanied me, and we moved to Hollywood.”

Emma Stone under the lens of Victor Demarchelier

An indomitable energy

Its beginnings are laborious : hearings before the shovel, refusal in series, morale in the socks, the third roles in teen-movies, appearances in sitcoms like Malcolm, Medium or Drive. The young actress cash that initiatory journey with the selflessness and humility of beings inhabited, while pursuing studies by correspondence, and working, to earn his living in a bakery for dogs, the Three Dogs Bakery. Only she can get such a job. “Oh ! it was in front of me, she defends herself. I have not caused the fate… And then I like dogs.”

It is that Stone is not afraid of anything. And especially not of derision. On television, she speaks with an exuberance communicative, climbs on desks, dance, sings, embraces the presenters, sometimes overwhelmed by so much indomitable energy. It is the anti-Angelina Jolie, with her clear eyes very prominent, his hair moving from blond, to red, to brown, and his natural adorable girl next door. “I believe that, if I can seduce her, it is my eccentricity, my laugh too loud, my voice too hoarse, my indiscipline. This is Diane Keaton who gave me the desire to dare to be myself.”

Video : “Maniac”, the trailer

The choice of her roles in the shows. “I did until then not interpreted femmes fatales or very sophisticated. It is stronger than me. I love to have fun, I dye the hair, flirting with all the records that are not necessarily my plastic value. I’ve never had the desire to play the pretty vases that amourachent of beautiful boys.”

From 2007 and his first big success in the comedy SuperGrave, Greg Mottola, it multiplies the experiments, plays with the gothic in the horror film Welcome to Zombieland from Ruben Fleischer, the girls rebel in Easy Girlfrom Will Gluck, the evanescent in Magic in the Moonlight, by Woody Allen, which sees it simply “as the best actress of her generation”.

A turning point in his career

“His motives are purely artistic, was recently Woody Harrelson ,his partner in Zombieland .Some actors want to make films to fill a lack, to be loved. Stone, it does not have this problem. His family has given him all the love she needed.” The actress confirmed : “I have the parents the most cool of the earth. Without them, I never would have become what I am.” On the night of the Oscars, on stage, she thanks again and again to his family, to whom she owes everything. “I was flying. It was an amazing time, unforgettable, surreal. All the more that I was in contention with Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Isabelle Huppert.” This little guy golden she holds in the hands, and that just give Leonardo DiCaprio a pledge of trust that offers him the Academy of the Oscars, is for her the most beautiful gift. “It gave me the confidence I needed to persevere in this business,” she says.

With Maniacseries produced by Netflix, Emma Stone begins a new chapter in his career. This mini-series of a crackpot, all in nuances, is a parable of the caustic of our world more connected, which produces more and more of loneliness. “This is just what I like. It is both dark and humorous. But, most of all, I wanted to work with Cary Fukunaga, one of the writers, directors, producers the most gifted of his generation.”

Dreams are very personal

Its success and beauty were not left indifferent to luxury brands. Emma Stone is today the ambassador of the perfume Louis Vuitton, including The giant Dream Catcher, a name that fits him. In the future, she would like to produce films. “There are so many things to show, to learn, to denounce. When I played in The Color of feelings, based on the novel by Kathryn Stockett (whose original title is The Help), I saw how a movie could be the bearer of messages. I spent three months incredible in the State of Mississippi. I have been able to do, as an actress, the experience of what were the racial laws, when, in America, Blacks could not go to the same cafes, the same toilet, the same schools, the same buses as Whites. I was extremely proud to be a part of this film which, I believe, has marked millions of people.” At 30 years of age, his dreams today are more personal than professional. “In recent years, I’ve toured a lot with filmmakers and actors prestigious. I have achieved my childhood dreams – to perform work that I love, friends I cherish, to see me propose projects exciting. I hope, with age, become a bit more raised and I am open to any new experience… Becoming a mother would be wonderful.”

(1) Maniacseason 1, from the 21 September on Netflix.

(2) The Favoriteexit on January 19, 2019.