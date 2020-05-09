Emma Stone is back in the Oscar race with The Favourite

After causing a sensation at the Cannes film festival with The Lobster (2015) and Death of the sacred deer (2017), the filmmaker Greek Yorgos Lanthimos is back with The Favorite. It leads to the opportunity Emma Stone, who is back in the Oscar race two years after The The Land.
Worn also by Olivia Colman Rachel Weisz and Nicholas Hoult, The Favorite tells at the beginning of the Eighteenth century, during the reign of the british queen Anne Stuart, the power struggles between several women of the court.
Presented at the Venice film festival in early September, The Favorite wowed the critics, including The Figaro: “It is a curious mix of historical series general public and aesthetic desired”. Scheduled for release on January 16, 2019.