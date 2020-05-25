Emma Stone is betrothed with the writer, SNL Dave McCary | Ents & the Arts New

Emma Stone has announced her engagement to Dave McCary, author of Saturday Night Live.

McCary posted a selfie of himself and Actress oscar winner on Instagram, with the engagement ring to the front of the shot.

Image:

Stone won an Oscar for his performance in the The Land in 2017



With a large diamond in the center, the ring appears to be platinum, with diamonds small around the center stone and around the loop of the ring.

McCary has captioned the image with an emoji with a double heart.

The two men have been dating for two years, after meeting there about three years ago, when Stone has hosted SNL in 2016.

Stone, who won the Oscar for best actress in 2017 for The Land, played a skit about toys for boys sensitive, written by McCary.

Image:

Stone and McCary and so far they have kept their relationship very discreet



McCary, 34 years old, has received three nominations for the primetime Emmy Awards for his work in the series.

So far, they have kept their relationship very quiet, speaking only rarely of their relationship and not showing up rarely at public events.

:: Listen to the podcast Backstage on the podcasts Apple, Google, Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker

Earlier this year, they were photographed at a basketball game in Los Angeles and attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards together in January.