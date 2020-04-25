Emma Stone is bride – Grazia

She has 31 years old, he was 34. She is an actress, it is one of the directors of the Saturday Night Live. They have made public their engagement this Wednesday, 4 December via a post on Instagram. Emma Stone and Dave McCary met in the spring of 2017, while the young woman was single for the past two years, following his break-up with actor Andrew Garfield in 2015 after four years of relationship. Since then, Emma and Dave never left. And now that they have decided to say yes, for better and for worse.

It is through a photo on Instagram, where the two lovebirds are all smiles, and Emma Stone reveals her engagement ring, Dave McCary revealed the good news. To accompany the cute photo, just a few hearts, but their eyes and the happiness that can be read on their faces says a lot. We wish them all the happiness in the world.

