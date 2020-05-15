Emma Stone is committed to combating the mental illness !

On Instagram, Emma Stone unveiled a very beautiful message to his fans to fight against the mental illness. She gave her tips !

This month, many celebrities have decided to engage against mental illness. It is also the case of Emma Stone, who unveiled a speech very inspiring. On Instagram, she has taken the floor on his anxiety. It was also revealed his tips for fight against anxiety.

Emma Stone has entrusted to his fans : “I am a member of the board of directors of the marvellous Child Institute. And I join them for our campaign. Something that I love to do, I discovered a new author I had not read any of his books before. And I’ve read all his stories and some of his novels” .

Emma Stone has also revealed : “And it was really fun to be in any way introduced into a new world that I did not know before. Another thing that I do is meditate. I found that meditation is very helpful for my anxiety disorder. So, I sit 10 to 20 minutes per day “ .

The young woman also added : “And I repeat, what really works for me. But you can just count your breaths. And there are groups online that can help you free of charge on the way to you train in the meditation” .

Emma Stone reveals her tips for anxiety

Emma Stone has explained : “Another thing I do is dance around my house with music. Any exercise seems to really help me. But thehas dance is my favorite and I get very silly and very loose and it seems to work for me “ .

The actress has also added : “The last thing I would say is something that I love to do when I’m struggling with anxiety. It is a shock to the brain. What I do is I write everything that worries me. I write and I write and I write and I don’t think so “ .

The beautiful has also entrusted it : “I can’t read it not and I usually do before I go to bed. Therefore, it does not interfere with my sleep, you know, these worries, these anxieties, write down all of the. And I fall asleep and I’m just trying to let them go. And I found that it is really very helpful for me to simply put everything on paper “ .

Finally, it has also concluded : “These are things that I do. And I hope that you stay safe. You stay strong and healthy and I send you lots of love. Go on childmind.org if you need resources. Or any help. Or if you want to make a donation today” .

