EMMA STONE IS PREGNANT: SHE IS EXPECTING HER FIRST CHILD WITH HER HUSBAND DAVE MCCARY

Emma Stone will become a mom!

The actress was photographed by the Daily Mail paparazzi during a walk in Los Angeles and in the images, she is seen stroking an unmistakable baby bump (you can see the photos here on the English tabloid’s website).

After the photos came out, a source told E! News: ” Emma is pregnant and loves married life .”

The gossip about the fact that the star could be pregnant had been around for a while and the images now leave no doubt. The person concerned has not yet publicly commented on the news of the pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @davemccary

Last September, it was confirmed that Emma Stone married Dave McCary, although no other details about the marriage are known. It was speculated that they were already wife and husband after they were spotted sporting two similar rings.

The 32-year-old actress and the 35-year-old author of Saturday Night Live had announced it has officially engaged in December 2019.