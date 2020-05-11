Emma Stone is the actress the best paid in the world but…

According to the annual ranking published by Forbes magazine last week, the star of The The Land Emma Stone is the actress the best paid of Hollywood in 2017. Actress oscar winner won $ 26 million before taxes during the twelve months. Behind her, Jennifer Aniston ($25.5 million) and Jennifer Lawrence ($24 million), the latter had dominated the ranking in the previous two years.

We would have been able to rejoice in these amounts, we will grant you, quite lengthy for the common man… Only here, Forbes has just unveiled the ranking of the players the best paid in 2017. And the conclusion is inevitable: women continue to be significantly less well paid than men.

Inequalities that persist

It is the interpreter’s main Transformers: The Last KnightMark Wahlberg, which arrives at the head of this ranking with $ 68 million, more than twice what has touched Emma Stone. This last, however, actress the best paid in 2017, comes as the 15th place in the general classification. And the icing on the cake: it is second by Ryan Gosling, his partner in The The Land.

In reality, the top ten players in the ranking are much better paid than ten actresses in the lead of the standings: 488,5 million dollar for men, compared with 172.5 million for women.

According to Forbes, this disparity between man and woman due in part to the fact that there are less roles the main roles in blockbusters and movies of super-heroes. An explanation is dubious, which puts especially highlighted once more the inequalities that the world faces, glittery Hollywood.

When Hollywood’s revolt

Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, Patricia Arquette, Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson… there are Many actresses to stand up against the inequalities in the industry of cinematography. And on the men’s side ? If they are unfortunately less likely to take a position, one can only applaud the initiative of the actors of the sitcom The Big Bang Theory who have decided to reduce their salary for the benefit of their female colleagues.

“I’m not taking more of a role where I am paid a quarter of what my male partner. I will not accept this in my life. “ Jessica Chastain

In an interview with Vanity Fairactress oscar winner Jessica Chastain addressed the wage gap and has stated that it no longer wants to make concessions. As for Reese Witherspoon, and Nicole Kidman, they strive in their series Big Little Lies to disassemble piece by piece the model that hollywood is dominated by men. Of the necessary initiatives, which little by little will change the operation of this industry is still too stereotypical.

