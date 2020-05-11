Emma Stone is the actress the best paid in the world in 2017

26 million dollars. It is this that has earned Emma Stone in a year, between June 2016 and June 2017. In particular thanks to his role in the film The The Land, Damien Chazelle, who won the Oscar for best actress and the world-wide box office amounted to more than 445 million dollars in revenue. Which place the young woman 28-year-old head of the ranking of the actresses better paid of the world in 2017, conducted as every year by the american magazine Forbes.

Emma Stone surpassing another actress awarded a statuette of golden, Jennifer Lawrence. The interpreter of Katniss in Hunger Games had taken the lead in the ranking for two consecutive years. In 2017, it is placed third, with revenues estimated at $ 24 million, or nearly half that in 2016 and $ 46 million. In the second place, we find Jennifer Aniston (4th last year) with 25.5 million dollars in revenue, thanks to the film The Yellow Birds and especially to advertising contracts juicy with Emirates, Smartwater, or Aveeno.

In the rest of the ranking

In the fourth place, we find Melissa McCarthy paid $ 18 million ; Mila Kunis ranks fifth with 15.5 million ; Emma Watson is sixth with 14 million, as Charlize Theron ; Cate Blanchett and Julia Roberts were, they, pocketed $ 12 million and in tenth place, that’s Amy Adams with $ 11.5 million. No actress of color do not figure well in the rankings.

The actress bollywoodienne Deepika Padukone was tenth in 2016 but left the classification, just like the chinese actress Fan Bingbing, fifth last year with $ 17 million. A study published in 2016 indicated that 28.3% of the roles only (cinema, series, or television) were given to actors and actresses from minority groups, and this explains the absence of an actress of color in this classification, according to Forbes.

