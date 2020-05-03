Emma Stone : its incredible change !

This is the time to change ! Emma Stone has swapped her red hair against a deep brown. We’ll let you discover.

It would seem that becoming a brunette is the new trend of the beginning of the year 2019 ! After Madonna posted a few days ago his new look on Instagram, it is the turn of actress Emma Stone. Finished the mane of fire, it has opted for a chocolate brown, very deep, which brings out her green eyes.

While the roux was her hair color signature, the star of Lalaland appeared at a basketball game January 18, 2019, to Los Angeles, totally relooked. The next day it has again shown his change of style on the occasion of the Producers Guild Awards.

But why such a change ? The noise corridor of Hollywood explains that the young woman of 30 years would have dyed his hair for a movie whose title is still secret. Patience ! Copyright Getty Images