Emma Stone joins Ralph Fiennes in a black comedy signed Alexander Payne

The actress Emma Stone — WENN



Emma Stone and Ralph Fiennes had agreed to join Alexander Payne in the kitchen for the preparation of his next film titled The Menu. After

Deadlinethe director of Nebraska would have described his project of black comedy, an adaptation of the Tarantino of the documentary The One-Percent who has come out in 2016, sought to depict the world of the large international elites.

Ralph Fiennes plays one of the chef world-class that organizes on an island a culinary event very exclusive which will not be reminiscent of a certain Fyre festival. Except that the guests who will be ruined to participate are unaware that the chief had intended to incorporate “special ingredients” in its menu !

Emma Stone on the menu

You will have understood it, Alexander Payne is preparing for us a comedy horror in your well acid. And it would seem that Emma Stone is part of the first victims of this meal is atypical because it should be one of the fortunate characters invited to this tasting out of the ordinary. If no such date has not yet been released, we know that Tet Menu will be produced by Gary Sanchez Productions, the company

Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, the director of Vicereleased in 2018.