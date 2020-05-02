Emma Stone, Lea Seydoux and Alicia Vikander, the muses of the new campaign, Louis Vuitton

(Relaxnews) – The house of Louis Vuitton is surrounded by a cast of shock to showcase its leather goods, in a campaign that will be officially revealed Thursday, reveals Women’s Wear Daily (WWD). Léa Seydoux, Emma Stone and Alicia Vikander, three of the ambassadors of the luxury brand, are the stars of this campaign is 5 stars.

Louis Vuitton puts the small dishes in the large to highlight three of its handbags iconic, making use of three actresses of world fame. Léa Seydoux, who won the Palme d’or at the Cannes film Festival for “The Life of Adele”, Alicia Vikander, oscar winner for “the Danish Girl” and Emma Stone, winner of an Oscar for “La La Land”, lend their traits to three it-bags Louis Vuitton, in a campaign to appear on Thursday.

Conducted by the famous photographer Craig McDean, the campaign has not been shot in a heavenly setting, the three ambassadors appearing on a neutral background. Dressed in a mini skirt and tops and designer Louis Vuitton, they showcase the bags Capucines, Twist and Dauphine of the luxury house.

In more detail, each of the heroines of the campaign takes different poses corresponding to various ways to wear the it-bags of the house. Emma Stone puts in before the bag Capucines in a red version, Léa Seydoux the bag Dauphine monogrammed, and Alicia Vikander a declination, white and gold of the bag Twist.

According to the specialized site WWD, the campaign will be accompanied by a series of short films featuring the three actresses of the hollywood.