Emma Stone – Marie Claire

Born November 6, 1988 in Scottsdale, Arizona, Emma Stone has always dreamed of becoming an actress. It starts at a very young age, by doing theatre at school, and then at the age of 15 years, tries to convince her parents to let her fly to Los Angeles. Persuasive, it succeeds in its purpose, and eventually move in with his mother to Hollywood.

This is after winning a reality tv show in 2005, Emma Stone turns for the first time in the pilot series. Following a few appearances in series such as Malcolm, Medium or Drive.

After The The Land, Battle of the Sexes and The Favoriteso , the actress is again showing in the cinema from the 30 October to Back to Zombielandfollowing the success of the film Welcome to Zombieland, released ten years earlier.

From the small to the big screen

While his career on the small screen was difficult to take off, Emma Stone decides to launch itself on the big screen. In 2006, she auditioned for the film SuperGrave with Jonah Hill. This comedy fat is a success.

The career of Emma Stone is launched. The following year, it is found in Super Blonde and in The Rocker. And then in Welcome to Zombieland in 2009 or Easy Girl in 2010, where she landed the lead role, but most of all, his first nomination at the Golden Globes.

The coronation The The Land



The year that follows is also rich in emotions, since Emma Stone is the poster Sex between friends with Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake, Crazy Stupid Love with Ryan Gosling as well as The Color of Feelings alongside Viola Davis.

And the following years will be just as indicative of success. In 2012, Emma Stone is the poster The Amazing Spider-Man alongside Andrew Garfield, and then Gangster Squad where she found Ryan Gosling in 2013. In 2014 she met Woody Allen with whom she works on the film Magic in the Moonlight. This year, Emma Stone is also cast in the reboot of the saga, Spider-Man, with The Amazing Spider-Man : the fate of a hero. In 2015, Woody Allen does it again call her to play in The man irrational.

And all of this success is in addition one of the musical from Damien Chazelle, The The Land where Emma Stone is at it again alongside Ryan Gosling. She plays an aspiring actress who is struggling in Hollywood to succeed. The film triumph and swept all the awards. So well that Emma Stone won the Golden Globe for Best actress in a musical, BAFTA Award for Best actress, and finally, the Oscar in the same category.

Linking roles, Emma Stone will also the bad of 101 Dalmatians, Cruella of Hell, in a remake for Disney that will be released in may 2021.

And The love ?

Side heart, Emma Stone remains very discreet and is not the type to spread her private life. In 2015, it said in Wall Street Journal : “I never speak of this kind of things. If you begin to respond once you say ‘This is not true’. Then the media will say ‘If you insist enough, we will have a comment and we will see what we can say more’. I understand completely the interest of the people, because I am also like that. But it is so important to me that I do not feel to talk about it. So I keep myself shut up about it.”

It is so important to me that I do not feel to talk about it.

Despite this willingness to keep the secret, we know that Emma Stone has been in a relationship with Andrew Garfield, met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Manfor several years, in a relationship marked by the first break, before they separated permanently in 2015. Since 2018, the actress seems to spin the perfect love with Dave McCary, writer in the famous comedy program Saturday Night Live.