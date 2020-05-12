Emma Stone married in secret ? This index, which maddens his fans ⋆ StarMag.com

Emma Stone would she have said yes to his companion Dave McCary in the greatest of secrets ? It tells you more

Actress Emma Stone is happy in a relationship with Dave McCary from 2017. In December of the year 2019, a few months after attending the wedding of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, the couple had shared an incredible news : He had just become engaged ! On the photo published by the young man on Instagram, we could see the actress delighted, proudly wearing her engagement ring.

But since then, the fans are sure that Emma Stone and Dave McCary celebrated their wedding away from prying eyes.

A new ring that is intriguing the internet

While in containment, the actress of 31 years has discussed various mental problems, with his sister Reese Witherspoon via video conferencing. The video of their exchange has been posted on the Youtube account Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine, and users quickly noticed a detail very intriguing.

In fact, Emma Stone was a new ring on his finger bearing a strong resemblance to a beautiful alliance !

During his interview with Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone has also been able to share with Dr. Harold Koplewicz, who, speaking of anxiety, then stated :

If you marry a man anxious, you are going to need my guidance throughout your life.

The actress then retorted :

Fortunately, I have not done it.

While rumors that the couple had had to postpone his wedding because of the pandemic, many fans think they have, despite all said yes, referring to the traditional ceremony at a later date.

What do you think ?