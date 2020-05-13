Emma Stone on her private life: “I continue to shut up”

The american actress Emma Stone is the poster for the Woody Allen film The man irrational. In full promotion, the young woman explains that she wants to preserve her privacy.



Although rumors of a separation between Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield continue to circulate, the actress of the latest film from Woody Allen, The man irrationalsaid want nothing to reveal his private life in an interview Wall Street Journal. While the media said they separated at the beginning of April, the actress was spotted at the end of may with a bag in the name ofAndrew Garfield.

Queried on this bag, which has challenged the paparazzi, Emma Stone replied: “You see, this is exactly why I never speak of this kind of things. Because these are only speculations unfounded. If you begin to respond once you say ‘This is not true’. Then the media will say: ‘If one insists enough, we will have a comment and we will see what we can say more.” Very conservative, and the star adds: “I fully understand the interest of people, because I am also like that. But it is so important to me that I do not feel to talk about it. So I keep myself shut up about it.”

At the end of April, the american actress has surprised the paparazzi by wearing a bag in the name of Andrew Garfield, his then-husband. The tabloids said the couple separated. This rumor of rupture has never been confirmed. Patron/Broadimage/ABACA

Emma Stone victim of the hacking of Sony

Emma Stone admits to having played a bit provocative to walk around with a bag on behalf of her friend: “When I went to pick up the bag, I said to myself: ‘It would be funny that a paparazzi would be there.’ There has probably been a bit of rebellion on my part after all these stories and these people who were sending me messages to see if what they read was true. And even if it is fake, I prefer not to answer.”

If Emma Stone is so eager to protect his private life, it is also because the star has been involved in the hacking of the studio Sony that occurred in December 2014. Many celebrities have hacked their e-mails. Emma Stone has seen her cell phone and her e-mail hacked. It entrusts the Wall Street Journal: “I was so upset that I deleted six years of emails. I thought someone was there. I cried for an hour.”

In spite of this troubling episode, the american actress has managed to stay positive and follow the advice of his friend, the actor Bill Murray: “He told me to keep what I liked for me. Everything does not need to be shared with the world, some things belong only to you.”