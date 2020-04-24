Emma Stone pushes away his marriage

Emma Stone would get married a few days ago. Due to the coronavirus, the festivities have been postponed to an unknown date.

The coronavirus is rocking the world and, on a smaller scale, personal projects and that some had set. For Emma Stone, it is his wedding that has been postponed to a later date. In a relationship with the producer and actor Dave McCary, who is known for his work in the show “Saturday Night Live”, the actress 31-year-old has been forced to postpone their wedding, as reported in “Page Six“. The couple were to originally wed on the 14th of march, last Saturday.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary (34 years old) had announced their engagement last December after two years of relationship. The star got an oscar for the film “La La Land” had met his mate in 2016 then she was invited to host an episode of “Saturday Night Live”.

It is in any case not the only one to have fallen for a member of the show’s sketches. Since also more than two years, his sister of Hollywood Scarlett Johansson attends the actor and screenwriter Colin Jost, star of the dot “Weekend Update”. Engaged since may 2019, the couple has not yet passed the ring finger.

