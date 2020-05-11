Emma Stone, rising star of Hollywood

Emma Stone began her career as a reality tv, In Search of the New Partridge Family, then several series such as Malcolm or Medium. His first feature film is SuperGrave at the side of Jonah Hill in 2007. Emma Stone then meets success thanks to his roles in Welcome to Zombieland and Easy. She is then invited to play Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Manwith Andrew Garfield, who becomes his companion on the shooting of the film in 2011. The actress plays alongside Ryan Gosling twice, in Crazy, Stupid, Love and then in Gangster Squad. Egérie Revlon since 2012, Emma Stone is the poster for the film The The Land, for which she received the Golden Globe for best actress. On the 26th of February 2017, she won the Oscar for best actress at the 89th awards ceremony in Los Angeles.