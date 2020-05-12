Emma Stone seems to have married in secret

Fans of Emma Stone are very observers. According to some, the actress got married in secret, after having been seen with a alliance.

Emma Stone has not escaped the sharp eye of his fans who have noticed a simple detail, encouraging them to believe that the actress 31-year-old would have celebrated his love away from prying eyes. In a video posted on Youtube on may 5, 2020, the actress has maintained a conversation with actress Reese Witherspoon to talk about mental health during the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Through the movement “We Thrive Inside” organized by the association Child Mind Institute, the two actresses have been able to discuss their relation to the anxiety, together with their guest, dr. Harold Koplewicz. It has also opened the conversation on the wedding, mingled with anxiety. “If you’re married to a man anxious, you’ll have to know me the rest of my life,” he joked speaking to Emma Stone, to which replied the actress : “Fortunately, I have not done that.”

On the video, fans have noticed a change on the hand of the actress, oscar winner for “La La Land” : it was an alliance to his left ring finger.

Report of marriage

Emma Stone was betrothed in December 2019 after two years of love with his companion, the filmmaker Dave McCary (34 years old). They had met in 2016 and had put together a few months later. According to “Page Six“the couple had planned to marry this month in Los Angeles, but had been forced to postpone her wedding due to the coronavirus. It seems finally that the lovebirds have not waited until the end of the health crisis to unite and have for the moment put aside the traditional ceremony.

