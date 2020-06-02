Emma Stone shines in front of the ex of Jennifer Lawrence, and the darling Taylor Swift

The Venice film Festival, the 75th of the name, is in full swing ! After opening with great fanfare on August 29, 2018 with the projection of First Manthe new movie from Damien Chazelle with Ryan Gosling, it’s their co-star The The LandEmma Stone, who took over on Thursday 30 August. The american star has defended, alongside its director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster, Death of the sacred deer) the film The Favourite. A feature length costume which has made a sensation among the critics, rave about it and, in particular, of its star.

Radiant on the red carpet at the night, Emma Stone was popping the flashes with his smile so charming and a dress Louis Vuitton delicate and light. The actress was accompanied, as in addition to the director of Greek (who was in the arms of his wife, French actress Ariane Labed), there was the brilliant Olivia Colman (of which we will be pleased to find queen Elizabeth in season 3 of The Crown), but also the beautiful Nicholas Hoult, well-known for having been for some years the darling of Jennifer Lawrence, one of the best friends of Emma Stone. Joe Alwyn, magnetic revelation ofA day in the life of Billy Lynn and expected in many films to come (Boy Erased, Mary Queen of Scots) completed the table, and without his sweetheart, the famous Taylor Swift.

On the red carpetit was also cross-Clemence Poesy, the great Cate Blanchett – who attended the screening with his 16 year-old son, Dashiell – Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrea Damante, Jesse Metcalfe well bearded and Cara Santana.