Emma Stone, Sophie Turner and the Obama family…. the news of the peo…

APPOINTMENT – On the 13th of June, for the first of their three concerts in london (who will complete their mini-tour), the Spice Girls will be able to count on the support of one of their biggest fans : Emma Stone. The actress, aged 30 years, is an absolute fan of spicy chicks and especially Emma Bunton. The actress, whose real first name is Emily, must in part to its nickname of the singer (in addition to the fact that there already was an actress named Emily Stone). Since childhood, her biggest dream is to meet her idol, and Baby Spice, of passage in the show Heart Breakfast, has promised that this will be done this evening, “I’m anxious”, she said.

On the same subject



THE PARTY BEGINS – The wedding, surprise, Las Vegas Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas was only an appetizer. A second marriage – involving their families and friend·e·s “forgot·e·s” the first time – will take place in a few days or a few weeks (probably in the south of France). In the meantime, the actress buried her life as a young girl. Accompanied by a pack of friends, including her BFF Maisie WilliamsSophie flew from London aboard a private plane, for Benidorm, a seaside resort of the Spanish, before heading to Berlin and then Prague.

ROCKY – At 53 years old, Thomas Markle Jr., the half-brother of Meghan, is put in the head to gain his life involved in boxing bouts between “celebrities”. Last weekend, he participated in a first match for charity in Atlantic City, in front of 400 spectators. “The Duke”, as he is nicknamed, has won. Without glory. As his first opponent, Henry ‘Nacho’ Laun (a childhood friend of Mark Wahlberg…), is not presented, the latter was replaced at short notice by Tim Kudgis, 34, a radio host. That was disqualified for him to have borne blows below the belt. Thomas Markle Jr. has dedicated his victory to his half-sister and his nephew Archie. And he thinks already to his next match : he hopes meet Jose Canseco, 54, a former player cuban baseball fallen…

HOLIDAY – According to The Dauphiné Libéréthe family Obama (Barack, Michelle, their two daughters and an armada of security personnel) is expected in Occitania, and spend a few days of vacation. They are expected Friday night in the Gard : planned landing at Avignon (don’t try to get to the airport) then the direction of the nearby municipality of Villeneuve-lès-Avignon, where the former u.s. president has rented a home. A stay under very high surveillance.

JOKER – Justin Bieber has confessed that the challenge for Tom Cruise to fight in an octagon was a big joke. “It was just a tweet like that. I do this kind of things sometimes, explained the singer from the paparazzi. In addition, I am pretty sure it would put me a beating.”

Each day, find the essential of the news of celebrities with the minute people.

——————

To read also :

“Friends” : where would Rachel and Ross 15 years after ? Jennifer Aniston has her own idea

10 things you didn’t know about Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

James Bond 25 : a shooting rich in twists and turns