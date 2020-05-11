Emma Stone tells the story of how her male colleagues have chosen …

Emma Stone is an actress who is engaged, in particular for wage parity in Hollywood. She has recently confided in the magazine Out, how it had come to this parity.

The issue of parity of salaries between actors and actresses in Hollywood does not seem to really move… But Emma Stone has more than one trick in his bag. In an interview with Outshe has confided how she had come to this parity. And what are her male colleagues, who have asked to be paid in the same way as she.

The one who has won an Oscar has explained : “In my career so far, I have had need my male colleagues to reduce their salary I’m paid like them. This is something that they do for me because they have the feeling that this is the right thing to do.” No need for the studios to align the salary of the actress on the rise, wages of men, but to align the salaries of male decline, on account of his wages to it.

It is no longer the only

Emma Stone is not alone in this fight for parity. The pretty Jessica Chastainhas recently confessed to Variety she refused roles if she did not know the salary of her male colleagues : “Before accepting a film, I always ask for equal pay. I ask how much it offers me compared to the guy. In the past, I had a terrible habit when I was offered a film. (The studios) didn’t want to negotiate with me as long as they had not found the male actor. They were waiting to see how much is left in their budget (after having negotiated with the actor) to make me a proposal that is encrypted, and even if they had come to see me before. I’ve stopped doing it. Now, if someone wants me in his film, that he would make me an offer, otherwise, goodbye. My value does not have to be determined on the basis of the leftovers.“

