Emma Stone, the actress chameleon of Hollywood

By winning the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy Sunday, January 8, Emma Stone has emerged as an actress of go-to Hollywood. The teenage texan who dreamed of playing the comedy is today described as the new muse of Woody Allen and actress increasingly bankable.

If Emma Stone seems to turn everything she does into gold is because it has adaptive capacity common to few players. Comedy, drama, blockbuster, tv, she has worked in all registers, virtually without a false note. His role in the musical comedy The The Land Damien Chazelle, in which she dances and sings, the great favorite of the BAFTA, an award that is missing from his resume is already well supplied. At 29 years of age, she was able to make the right choices in his career it was started fourteen years earlier.

A tv actress and comedy

It is in comedy that Emma Stone has built her career. She began in television series very popular as Malcolm, Medium or The life of palace of Zack and Cody. It continues in its momentum by getting his first film role in Supergrave alongside Jonah Hill and Michael Cera, a movie slapstick that allows him to access a small reputation. She then demonstrates in comedy Super Blondein which it shows for the first time his talents as a singer by saving a new version of the song I Know What Boys Like of the band the Waitresses.

Super blonde – extrait VO – (2008)







Emma Stone continues in the register of the comedy, which is successful for him, but to a level of popularity higher. In 2009, she joined the cast of the film Haunted by his ex with Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner and Michael Douglas and then she gives a reply to Ryan Reynolds and Lisa Kudrow in Paper Man. She obtained in 2010 her first major film role in the comedy Easy Girl, thanks to which it is named for the award for best actress in a comedy at the Golden Globes 2011.

The turning point of 2011

The year 2011 is truly the turning point in the career of Emma Stone and the one where she walks away from the comedies. She plays for the first time in a drama film as the poster of The color of feelings, adapted from the novel by Kathryn Stockett. She plays Skeeter, a young journalist who is interested in the conditions of life of domestic Blacks in the early 1960s. The film meets a worldwide success and allows him access to a new range of roles.

After the film, Tate Taylor, we find Emma Stone poster two feature films of Woody Allen, Magic in the Moonlight in 2014 and The man irrational 2015. Two films in which his playing is hailed by critics, who called it “brilliant“. After Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone is seen as the new muse for the filmmaker.

Magic in the Moonlight Woody Allen – trailer VF







A juggler

Since 2011, Emma Stone seems to have found a balance in his career juggling between different registers. After The color of feelings, she refused a role in the comedy 21 Jump Street to play in two blockbusters, The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man : the fate of a hero. She meets a great success in this new register, but then it refuses the role of Edith Cushing in the film to big-budget Crimson Peak to be able to rotate, in a completely different genre, with Woody Allen.

Far from wanting to be confined to a single directorshe is at the shows in 2014 Birdman Alejandro González Iñárritu, thanks to which she obtained an Oscar nomination for best actress in a supporting role. In parallel to his film roles, it occurs on the boards on Broadway interpreting the role of Sally Bowles in the hit musical Cabaret. She then returned to comedy shortly after and it has had its first failure with Alohaso poorly received by american critics that its release in France is cancelled.

The The Land is the first feature film in which it can show the breadth of his talent as she sings and dances in addition to playing the comedy and the drama. It will add a string to his bow in 2017, as the embodiment of us tennis player Billie Jean King in the biopic Battle of the Sexes. Still a new genre.

The editorial recommends that you



Read more

