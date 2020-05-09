Emma Stone, the American Beauty of Louis Vuitton

Both heroine of the series “Maniac” and the first film for the perfume Louis Vuitton, of which she is the ambassador, Emma Stone leads us into the meanders of dreams.

Since his oscar in 2017 for his role in The The Land, Emma Stone was discreet. It is often the case for actresses award-winning, they are swept by the trays. Emma has thus turned, a lot. She has presented in Venice, the film by Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite, and Maniac, the series, Cary Fukunaga, began on 21 September on Netflix. Her first role on television, where she found Jonah Hill, his first partner in a cinema in SuperGrave, there are eleven years of age.

“The fact that the story is centered on people whose problems are internal, and they are trying to treat them with pills, is the first thing that I liked in the scenario. But what the series tells us, it is that human relationships and love are the only things that we can move forward. It is an idea that pleases me”, she said in the american press. Human relations, love, this is also referred to in the new advertising film from Louis Vuitton, claw of which she is the ambassador. The first of the house on the merits of a product, in this case the scent Catcher Dreams (and, more widely, a collection of nine fragrances).

A woman mistress of his life

The film aesthetic licked, which reminds one ofAmerican Beauty, was directed by Sam Mendes, who had previously directed Emma Stone in the room Cabaret to Broadway in 2014. “Sam brings a human perspective to his vision, ja-t-it. It is very clear, very focused, he knows what he is looking for but is always open to collaboration.” The actress of 27 years here embodies several of the women. A business woman arriving in a bank, a mother on a carousel with his daughter, an actress on stage, a traveler along the coast of Malibu at the wheel of his convertible vintage…

A woman mistress of his life, a woman subject and not object. Emma Stone recognizes himself in this story, whose sense of smell is highly developed (may be because it sees very poorly, by his own admission), and whose memory is strongly linked to smells. She chooses a different fragrance for every character she has played since the age of 16 years. She cherishes each one of his trips, such as Bhutan, which it has brought prayer flags that she loves. “Where your journey will lead you there ?” request-t-it to the spectator. Off camera, she confesses, she, be “still en route”.

