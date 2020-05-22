Emma Stone, the new muse of Woody Allen – Cinema

She left Arizona to conquer Hollywood. Since then, everything follows. The actress is the poster of “Human irrationality”.

The meeting isn’t very romantic. Overlooking Central Park, in his vast apartment in new york, Woody Allen trottinait on his treadmill looking at “one of those movies about young people” when he fell under the spell of Emma Stone — “This girl is remarkable ! ” He gave him an appointment, without delay, to offer him the leading role of Magic in the moonlight, but it is not fun to play the seducers. The young actress recalls a maintenance battle. Has barely time to remove his coat, take a look around it and the director had turned the heels. At the approach of his 80th birthday (December 1st), the director of Manhattan don has gone astray in more discussions superfluous with its young protected. Or in cafes, or on a tray. “We do not prepare anything with him, tells Emma Stone. There is no reading of the scenario. No rehearsals. It paints a quick portrait of the character to avoid being asked questions. He does not know of our motivations and of our actor’s work. And if asked anyway, he told us : “You are aware that it is only a movie !” “

Video of BH8DEqFIZv0

Despite this reservation, which returns the actor to itself, the current is passed. To the point that Woody Allen has called for his next film, which was not happened since, Scarlett Johansson, the latest muse in date. Emma Stone is a young woman with a natural, disarming, a diaphanous grace and endowed with a robust temperament, a comic, a star who makes little effort to have the look and feel that drops you without notice, then, that you are mistaken cup of coffee after five minutes of head-to-head : “That’s it, you have the chtouille now ! ” His laugh is very communicative, and his conversation engaging.

“Emma can do it all”

Woody Allen is already interested in another woman, dressing Kristen Stewart at the vamp of the fifties for his next film, but he does want to distinguish the character of the beautiful Emma, in which he saw a young double of Diane Keaton : “When I wrote the character ofIrrational Man, I immediately thought of it, confided it to the The Wall Street Journal. A student wonderful ? An intellectual, a graduate in philosophy ? It can you play it brilliantly by phone ! In the same way that Diane Keaton turns in The Godfather, but also knows how to shine in comedy, to sing and dance, Emma can do anything, it has the potential to be one of the greatest actresses of Hollywood and stay long. “ The young woman is, however, already on all fronts. Since 2014, she has appeared in Woody Allen and Alejandro Iñarritu (nominated for the oscar for best supporting role with Birdman), but also in Spider-Man and on Broadway, in a new version of Cabaret.

High in the Arizona desert, where the heat of the oven has some side effects on his education (” A lot of the films in the twilight air-conditioned “), Emma Stone is, after all, a child of the comedy. In a State that is very conservative, where “we talk with guns on the table “, I need that to take the tangent. His parents, republicans pure strain (” But there are republicans funny, you know ! “), the initiate to the major current comic cinema american, and she also became an expert on Will Ferrell and the whole clique Saturday night live on the different registers of Woody Allen (she gave her dog the name of a character ofAnnie Hall). Has the image of the hero’s burlesque, new york of the 1970s, she quickly feel in sync with the world that she lives in, multiplying anxieties and phobias, chaining the panic attacks that only the theatre heals.

“I wanted to become an actress at any cost”

At the entrance of adolescence, she gathers her parents around the family table for them to make a presentation, with projection of graphic support, on the career that she is determined to follow. “I wanted to become an actress at any cost. I felt that I could not stay in Arizona. I didn’t want to spend my life between the desert and the commercial galleries, and I found a power unheard-of for from. I convinced my mother to accompany me to Hollywood and settle down with me, the time that I try my luck. With the benefit of hindsight, I am convinced that the only way to succeed in this business is to get started as well, without rationalizing the least in the world, with the feeling that you have no choice, we MUST become an actor. If we let the lower exit door, we’re screwed. This environment is too crazy to survive without give 200 %. “

Intuition is good. Formed at the theatre nearby, on the stage since the age of 6 years old and gifted with a spontaneity out of the ordinary, Emma Stone the size of his route. At 18, she made her first appearances pétaradantes in Lucky Louie, the sitcom, Louis C. K., the new genius of humor new york, and, at 19, she burst onto the screen inSuperGrave, Greg Mottola, stuffing schoolboy who took him around the world at speed large V. Super Blonde, Haunted by his ex, Welcome to Zombieland, Sex between friends… the contracts are multiplying. The path to success is drawn. In the firmament of the comedy ado, where nobody is called to last, Emma Stone keeps her head cold and affirms its ambitions, not allowing themselves to be not locked into a character tailor-made. “I’ve had the chance, I seized opportunities. I was very sheltered in my early days, I was not alone in Hollywood, I was never delivered to me. But I might as well have been drowning me. And I don’t consider myself as an out of case. It has probably not escaped your notice that the actresses do not always have a very long life in Hollywood. The roles may be missing… “

Video of DHQWEv51eUo

Today, everything follows. It is announced to the poster of the next film from eccentric filmmaker Greek Yorgos Lanthimos, who had The Lobster at the last festival de Cannes. And she just turn with Damien Chazelle, author of the highly acclaimed Whiplash, a musical comedy in which she played a young actress : “I disappeared in the universe that I have attended since my 16 years. The auditions at the chain. Especially during the season of launch of the tv series. All these parts where poireautent dozens of girls who you look like drops of water. And the phenomenal amount of refusal that one must collect, with remarks that adults do not allow never to go out to adolescents in other circumstances, on their physical appearance, their way of being. It is cruel, often rude and demanding. Trainer, also. And it is already a happiness to get out. “