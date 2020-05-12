Emma Stone, why it is she who will have the oscar

1. Her competition Jennifer Lawrence for the title of queen of Hollywood

The world of cinema he would have become completely Stone ? The decision-makers made available, consider it already as the new Jennifer Lawrence. In other words, a girl with golden eggs. An Interpretation award at the Venice film Festival, a Golden Globe for best actress in the musical film The The Land – the romantic comedy with the most delightful of the year – should lead it without contrary winds to the oscar, even if the competition promises to be fierce in the face of the outsider Isabelle Huppert. Did she already have his acceptance speech in your head ? The Verdict on 26 February. Always it is that Emma Stone proves to be a fine fly for the conduct of his filmography, which alternates between comedies and dramas, auteur films and blockbusters. As if the cinema was only a vast field of experimentation, his talent is protean. Woody Allen, who has been running in Magic in the Moonlight and the Man irrational, has ruled : “It has the potential to be one of the greatest actresses of Hollywood and stay long. “

2. She has never capitalized on its potential of seduction

Emma Stone is beautiful without being ostentatious. Blonde hair dyed red, a diaphanous complexion, a small, slender body hidden under dresses Baby Doll signed Valentino and Roland Mouret. But on the screen, which strikes, it is not its beauty without the history, but its imperfections that make it unique : eyes clear a little too prominent and stamp scuffed to Lauren Bacall. The opposite of a physically intimidating star (it is the anti-Angelina Jolie), and, in an interview, or a natural disarming. At 18 years old, in Supergrave, the comedy, which was launched in 2007, the lolita had already figured out that playing on the single register of the seduction does not carry far. Result : both sexy and tomboy, sweet and mature, she burst onto the screen. Because the one that had done violence to pose in bikini in 2011 in the Vanity Fair has nothing to do with a starlet. It will soon resemble the actresses that she admires Diane Keaton or Marion Cotillard – able to play everything in capitalizing on their individuality.

3. Vulnerable and strong, the winning combination





AP Photo

She was born in Arizona there are twenty-eight years, in a house built on a golf course. “In the garden, there were scorpions, rattlesnakes and prairie dogs. “As she is not a golfer, the scorching heat of the american West to investigate the half-light air-conditioned lounge, where this fan of Steve Martin and Bill Murray swallows a comedy about comedy. Anxious since childhood, tapped by the panic attacks, the teen is seen, with the advice of his psych to theatre. This will be the revelation. In 14 years, a highlight of the strike in full swing : she has to leave immediately for Hollywood. It works on a Power Point on his computer to convince her parents. A 15-year-old, moved to L. A. with her mother, she knows, such as Mia, the aspiring actress-waitress The The Land, the jobs of food (work in a bakery for dogs) and the castings devastating. “Like my character, I know the doubt and the fear of never getting there. “Where the intensity shattering of his game in the cult scene of the film : the audition of Mia. And the temperament was fragile and strong at the same time this Miss All-the-World.

4. She knows how to do everything

She has beautiful say break regularly the voice, she sang. And never have been a ballerina, she dances. After playing Cabaret on stage, the show, which she had discovered, amazed, as a child, on Broadway, she has repeated it three months his numbers of a waltz, and tap dancing with Ryan Gosling for The The Land. Of course, she’s not Liza Minnelli or Cyd Charisse, but for the magic. As the ex-fiancée of Andrew Garfield – who she met on the set of The Amazing Spiderman -love to face challenges. As evidenced by his three next projects : play Cruella for Disney, slip into the skirt of the tenniswoman worship Billie Jean King (The Battle of the Sexes), rotate with the eccentric filmmaker, Greek-Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite).

5. It is already taking its distances with the system

Far from stars-in-plan-to-career, away from the star-system super framed, she follows her instincts and is wary of the celebrity who is tame gently, like an animal. She is not addicted to social networking (no account Instagram listed) and protects fiercely his private life. Finally, the one that Andrew Garfield said that” it is not taken in the game of this profession ” has left L. A. to live in New York and keep at a safe distance from the studios. “I realized that it was very easy to compromise in Hollywood. Stay honest with yourself, with others, is much more difficult “, she says. The Stone-mania has not finished, to carry the public.

