Emma Thompson denounces Hollywood hypocrisy with older actors

The star says that an older male actor can fall in love on-screen with a woman half his age.

Acclaimed British actress Emma Thompson is denouncing Hollywood’s misogyny when it comes to older male actors.

During a talk on the CultureBlast podcast, the Last Christmas star spoke about the culture of older male actors who pair up on screens with women who are almost half his age.

“It’s completely acceptable for George Clooney, who is lovely, to have someone 40 years younger than him or 30 years younger than him,” he said.

“If I want someone in front of me in a romantic way, they have to exhume someone, because now I am 61 years old. See what I mean? It is totally and absolutely unbalanced, “he added.

“It is very interesting with this woman that I am about to interpret. This young man says, ‘You are perfectly attractive, why can’t you find another boy?’ And she says: ‘Because the only people willing to be with me are people my age, and I want to be with someone younger than me,’ “she added.