CELEBRITIES

Emma Thompson denounces Hollywood hypocrisy with older actors

Posted on

The star says that an older male actor can fall in love on-screen with a woman half his age.

Acclaimed British actress Emma Thompson is denouncing Hollywood’s misogyny when it comes to older male actors.

During a talk on the CultureBlast podcast, the Last Christmas star spoke about the culture of older male actors who pair up on screens with women who are almost half his age.

“It’s completely acceptable for George Clooney, who is lovely, to have someone 40 years younger than him or 30 years younger than him,” he said.

“If I want someone in front of me in a romantic way, they have to exhume someone, because now I am 61 years old. See what I mean? It is totally and absolutely unbalanced, “he added.

“It is very interesting with this woman that I am about to interpret. This young man says, ‘You are perfectly attractive, why can’t you find another boy?’ And she says: ‘Because the only people willing to be with me are people my age, and I want to be with someone younger than me,’ “she added.

Related Items:

Most Popular

25.0K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.7K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.7K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.2K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.6K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.3K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.2K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top