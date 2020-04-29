Emma Thompson in negotiations to join Emma Stone in “Cruella”

The actress british would be in talks to join the adaptation live-action of the spin-off of the “101 Dalmatians” Disney, the history of which the main focus will be to Cruella, the wicked and the cruel thief of puppies. If Emma Thompson will take the title role, that of the actress of “Love Actually” yet to be defined. The film will be released in December 2020, in time for the holidays of end of the year.

Emma Thompson doesn’t increase the movie roles. The british actress may well join Emma Stone in the version in live-action “Cruella”, the villain of the Disney classic, “101 Dalmatians” came out in the cinema in 1961. The Disney studios had already fixed the release date of the film for 23 December 2020 in the United States.

For the moment, the role won by the actress of “Harry Potter” has not yet been announced by the production, which also keeps revealing to what period will this new storyline. In the Face of Emma Thompson, the other, Emma Stone, will have the difficult task to take over the role of the wicked and the cruel thief of puppies, Cruella played by Glenn Close in the film of 1996.

Oscar winner in 1993

At the head of this project, the director of “Me, Tonya”, nominated for an academy award In 2018, Craig Gillespie will direct the feature film with Marc Platt, Kristin Burr, and Andrew Gunn production. Tony McNamara has written the most recent version of the scenario with the help of Dana Fox, who had already started the work in advance.

Emma Thompson is not a novice in the magical world of Disney since the actress winner was already the poster of “beauty and The Beast” in the skin of Mrs. Potts (2017), as well as “In the shadow of Mary : promise of Walt Disney”, alongside Tom Hanks in 2013.

Sacred best actress in 1993 for “Return to Howards End” James Ivory and winner of best adapted screenplay for “Reason and Feelings” in the 1995 Ang Lee, the actress is still popular after so many years will not rest on its laurels this year.

She will participate in the return of the “Men in Black : the International” with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson (12 June), will share the poster of the comedy “Late Night”, with Mindy Kaling, on the 16th of October next, and will play the same with Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) in the romantic comedy of the season “Last Christmas”, scheduled for 20 November.