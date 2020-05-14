Emma Watson a couple ? The actress goes out with the brother of a famous singer

The unforgettable interpreter of Hermione Granger would she have found love ? On may 21, 2019, Emma Watson has been spotted in good company in New York, at his exit of the restaurant The Spotted Pig. The british actress 29-year-old was escorted to a mysterious young man. All smiles in crop top and, believe me, the ambassador of the united Nations seems to have had a good time with his companion, who is far from unknown.

According to the Daily Mail, which publishes photos of the trystit is Cole Cook, the half-brother of the singer Alicia Keys, whose real name is Alicia Augello Cook. The interpreter of 38 years and the young man 28 years of age and have the same father, Craig Cook. In addition to being attractive, Cole Cook is a graduate in theatre from the University of Central Washington. It is close to his sister and her husband, Swizz Beatz, with whom he co-founded the creative agency Timeless Eye. As pointed out by the tabloid, the parents of Alicia Keys, Teresa Augello and Craig Cook, separated when she was only 2 years. His father was then remade his life with a certain Susan.