Emma Watson, an actress engaged and engaging !

The one who became known for interpreting the role of Hermione Granger in the saga Harry Potter has grown well. Today, accomplished actress and emeritus, Emma Watson leads a new struggle, that of the equality of man and woman and combating the violence inflicted on the women. One more reason (as if we needed one) to be a fan of the young brit !

Despite his young age, Emma Watson has nothing more to prove. Side career, the actress displays a filmography to rival or envy its rivals, and the private side, the young woman is a graduate from Brown university in English literature, and has decided to use her notoriety to serve a cause that is dear to his heart, that of women.

Since 2014 Emma Watson is a goodwill ambassador for UN Women. As such, the actress has launched a campaign called “HeForShe“(“Him for it“in French) with which she invites not only women, but also men, to commit themselves to the cause feminist.

Actress cine, Egérie brand born(e) the 15/04/1990 LATEST NEWS





Feminism is “cool”

The term “feminism“scared for years, both men and women, who do not recognize necessarily in a fight that they saw as “hard”. Yet these last were also, at their scale, the equality of the sexes, fought against sexism plain and misogyny. “When a person says a feminist, you tend to think that it is not fun at all“explained the actor Kevin Kline in the magazine Vanity Fair. But Emma has the power to unite and since the beginning of her struggle, many women are finally recognizing them as such and dare to claim it because, as the actor explains : “a feminist can be feminine, delicate, vulnerable, kind, and ask to be taken seriously. Emma responds perfectly to this.“

In the framework of the campaign HeForShethe british actress spoke to all, “I invite you to get out of the shadow, you, the “feminist introvert(e)s” and you ask : if this is not you, who will ? If not now, when foster change ?“

“I can’t be a feminist and have breasts” ?

In march 2017, Emma Watson is found at the heart of a strange controversy. The reason for this ? A photo shoot for the magazine Vanity Fair. In the latter, the actress appears in a photo, the chest is partly covered by a bolero. An appearance which has led some to say that Emma was not a feminist because, in revealing her chest, she posed as a woman-object, and not as a woman whose word could be counted.

A way of thinking aberrant, which would be to say that a woman should hide its entire body in order to be taken seriously and listened to.

When asked by the BBCthe actress was keen to put the dots on the “i”, “Feminism is to offer a choice to women. This is not a stick with which one chooses to type on other women. Feminism speaks of freedom, of liberation, of equality. I really don’t see what my breasts have to do with it. It is very troubling. I’m still very shocked (…) They say that I can’t be a feminist and have breasts.“

Of unfounded criticism which have not prevented Emma Watson will receive the award of Woman of the Year 2017 for its humanitarian commitment and her fight for gender equality in Elle Style Awards London.

Also read : 12 things you didn’t know about Emma Watson

To follow the news, subscribe to the newsletter buzz