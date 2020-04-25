Emma Watson and Cillian Murphy to join the “multiverse madness”?

The rumors of the casting heats up for doctor Strange 2 of Benedict Cumberbatch. The shooting of the project is expected to start in a few months, and many of the best Hollywood stars – including Emma Watson and Cillian Murphy – are believed to have joined the film. What are the chances that Watson and Murphy become a part of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness?

In the plans of Marvel for “Doctor Strange 2”

The highly anticipated sequel to Doctor Strange has been hit by a multitude of rumors since Marvel announced the title last summer. The film will be the first foray into the studio in the genre of horror and explore the multiverse as never before.

To this end, there has been a lot of actors who have been

related to the project. Although Marvel has not confirmed any of these rumors

Sources say that Malachi Kirby should appear as voodoo in the movie.

The director Sam Raimi would have also asked Bruce Campbell and

Ted Raimi to join the project, including the rumor that he presents Ghost Rider and a

alternate version of Black Panther.

With Doctor Strange 2 looking at the multiverse, there’s a chance that fans will see a plethora of super-hero alternative. We also know that the events of Loki and WandaVision will play a role in the movie, so we don’t know where the sequel will take place.

Who could join ‘ Doctor Strange 2”?

In the latest news of the casting, an internal source said that Marvel

wants to launch Watson and Murphy for important parts in Doctor Strange 2.

According to Cosmic Book, the studio wants the Harry

The star of Potter plays the role of Clea, while Murphy is in the running for

portray Nightmare.

In the comics, Clea is a romantic interest for Strange and is a

powerful witch in full. The nightmare, on the other hand, is a long period of time

enemy of the character of Cumberbatch and might be the lead villian in the film.

EMMA WATSON RUMAGE FOR DOCTOR STRANGE 2.

Emma Watson, actress of Harry Potter, would have eyes on the role of Clea, who, in the comics, is a witch, and sometimes the girlfriend and the wife of dr. Strange.https: //t. co/tKrgRNz3UN

– Emma Watson Peru (@emmawatsonperu) march 16, 2020

That said, Marvel has not confirmed any of these rumors of casting. The insider has also published the report on 4Chan, so fans should take it with a grain of salt massif.

The fans, of course, would like to see Watson and Murphy join the

MCU, and include them in a film like Doctor Strange 2 would be a huge

boost for Marvel (not that it needs it).

And these rumors of Eva Green?

Apart from Watson and Murphy, there was a question of eva Green joining the Multiverse madness. The rumors have not specified a role for Green, although the information may be embodied Clea instead of Watson.

Unfortunately, Green was recently shot and killed Dr. Strange

rumors and revealed that she was not chosen for a role in the film.

According to ., the actress has debunked the reports

in a new interview, although she also admitted that she was a fan of Marvel

movies.

“Is it me? No! Not that I know of. Not at all, ” said Green. “I love the humor in them. I saw the trailer for Black Widow… I would like to see that one. “

Black Widow is the first exit solo, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoffs. The film is expected to release in theatres in may, although this may change in the light of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

When the production of “Doctor Strange 2” does it start?

When Marvel announced its list of the films in phase 4 last summer, Scott Derrickson had to always go back to the head suite. However, this all changed when Derrickson and Marvel are separated on the “different and creative”.

Since then, Marvel has hired Raimi to support the

project. The studio wants Doctor Strange 2 is a mix between a

horror film and super-hero, two genres in which Raimi has a lot of experience.

Raimi has directed the trilogy of Spider-Man at the beginning of the years 2000, but it

was also the creator of the series The Evil Dead.

Before the start of Derrickson, he had aligned locations

in Norway. The production was to begin in may 2020, and Marvel has not yet

to deviate from this schedule.

This could change, of course, depending on what happens with the

pandemic. If things do not improve, there is a strong chance that the

the studio will delay the production until the summer or fall.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to open in theaters on may 7, 2021.