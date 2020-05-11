Emma Watson and Kristen Stewart, the new women’s calendar Pirelli

At the end of each year, the world famous tire manufacturer Pirelli unveiled its schedule for the next twelve months. Since 1961, the ephemeris is renewed in order to stay in tune with the times. The edition 2020 has taken into account the movement Me Too for the development of this calendar very artistic unveiled on red carpet on Tuesday 3 December at the theatre philharmonic of Verona in Italy as the reveals the Sunday newspaper. The new edition of the calendar is entitled Looking for Juliet (in search of Juliette, ed.)

The fashion photographer Paolo Roversi is inspired by the codes of the opera to achieve no less than 58 photos. A video has also been shot. For 19 minutes, of actresses, models and singers famous vying to win the role of Juliet. Our colleagues cite the name of certain stars, among which are Emma Watson, Claire Foy, Kristen Stewart or even Indya Moore, a dummy transgender american. In this video, Kristen Stewart – hates the half-measure – plays the role of Romeo. The excitement was palpable at the time when she drinks the famous deadly poison. “At this precise time, the entire team that filming the scene was in tears”, remembered the photographer.

For Paolo Roversi, the character of Juliet in the play written by William Shakespeare in the Sixteenth century, was a woman already very modern and independent. “Juliet, brave the forbidden, and chooses his destiny against a future stroke, this is a woman who fights for his ideals”, explained the photographer. 12 000 lucky only to receive this calendar, the cost of which remains secret. It would amount to 2 million dollars according to multiple sources.

Photo credit : STARMAX / BESTIMAGE