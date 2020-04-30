Emma Watson and Kristen Stewart : They share a role legendary for Pirelli

Emma Watson and Kristen Stewart have become superstars thanks to the roles of Hermione and Bella, in the series of films Harry Porter and Twilight. They share a new, for the first time in their career. The two actresses are raised Juliet, the heroine of the tragedy Romeo and Juliet Shakespeare, in the Calendar Pirelli 2020.

2019 is coming to an end, the Fashion world has the head in the next year ! Pirelli party in advance, unveiling the images of his calendar 2020. Paolo Roversi was the photographer. He succeeds Albert Watson, to whom had been entrusted the realization of the Calendar Pirelli 2019, in which appeared Laetitia Casta.

For 2020, Paolo Roversi has sought out new models. Actresses Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart, Claire Foy, Mia Goth, Yara Shahidi and Indya Moore, the singer Rosalía and Chris Lee, as well as the daughter of Paolo Roversi, Stella, are the faces. They embody the figure of shakespearean Juliet in this schedule baptized Looking For Juliet (“In search of Juliet”) in English.